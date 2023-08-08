Love shines bright on Wrentham’s Cherry Street
To the editor:
To the wonderful Cherry Street community (in Wrentham):
My name is Rebecca Shangraw and I am a survivor of Stage 3 pediatric cancer. This weekend, I rode through your street as part of the Sturbridge to Bourne Pan-Mass Challenge route.
I don’t think “thank you” is enough to convey the deep gratitude that I have for your amazing community, but please know that I — and so many other riders — are deeply, deeply thankful for the music, signs, cheers, water, sprinklers, high-fives, and love your street gave us.
Had I not been ugly-crying from the overwhelming appreciation I felt for all of you, I would have stopped for pictures!
Thank you for reminding me how much good there is in the world, and for showing all of us how much love can be found on Cherry Street.
With deep appreciation,
Rebecca Shangraw
Weymouth