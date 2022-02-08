Chief took appropriate action at hockey melee
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro police chief comes under scrutiny over fracas at hockey rink,” by David Linton, (Front page, Feb. 4):
Context is important especially when viewing videos spread on social media.
As a parent, watching the video of Police Chief Kyle Heagney shoving that teenager at New England Sports Village seems very damning on the first view.
The issue we should be discussing, however, is that with videos such as these posted to social media, there is little to no additional information on the events occurring immediately prior to or following. These videos are often taken by witnesses who are not impartial and easily taken out of context. It becomes easy for the viewer to assume the worst.
In the case of this series of videos, Heagney is seen walking toward the crowd of players and teens telling them to move on. Instead of doing as instructed, the teen involved becomes confrontational.
I do feel this is the case, as the second video illustrates very clearly that the teen involved in this incident continued to create a nuisance following the initial incident.
It is easy to make the assumption that Heagney is the aggressor in this scenario, and that he may have done more to de-escalate the situation as it was happening.
In the moment, however, one must act on instinct as Heagney did in the interest of ensuring public safety.
Heagney’s actions therefore, were entirely appropriate.
Laura Abrams
Attleboro