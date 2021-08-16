Choosing not to get vacinated puts us all at risk
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle pushes socialist agenda,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 12)
Gerald Chase begins a letter to this newspaper with an insult to its readers, calling us “uninformed and unimaginative.” I presume he excepts himself from this description, and I would allow that he is not unimaginative.
While he has had four letters published since July 1, he notes that his views are not reflected in the majority of letters published. He adds an imaginative spin that implies, without evidence, that this newspaper is biased in its selection of which letters it prints.
Chase frames the current debate over vaccination mandates in an emergency as a constitutional issue in which his views are rational and his critics are socialists, whatever that means.
The constitutional question is tricky because it hinges on one’s beliefs about the right to control one’s body, and whether the assertion of that right impacts the lives of others. The same people who would reject a government policy permitting vaccination mandates in an emergency would probably support a government policy denying a woman the right to choose an abortion.
A person’s decision not to get vaccinated not only puts that person at greater risk, it also puts everyone else at greater risk.
Surely, this is a rational argument that Chase can appreciate. Unvaccinated people, once infected, burden everyone else in three ways: (1) they may spread the infection to others, (2) they may require hospitalization, leading to the denial of hospital beds and services to others with COVID-19 or other serious medical needs, (3) their bodies serve as additional breeding grounds for the coronavirus, increasing the opportunities for vaccine-resistant variants to evolve and spread, creating a situation where pharmaceutical companies may not be able to formulate, manufacture, and distribute improved vaccines fast enough to provide protection to those who want it.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
