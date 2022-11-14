Churches do indeed give much to the community
Re: “Churches give more than worship to the community,” by Bill Dudley, Voice of the Public, Nov.8:
What a well written letter in response to Glenn Hill’s comments on the separation of church and state, tax exemption statuses and fees.
I felt compelled to support him while churches (i.e., people) are imperfect, most give so much back to the communities.
Dudley does an awesome job of explaining their roles in today’s society. There is hope for the human spirit in difficult times. Thanks for the reminder!
Vivian McCoart
Attleboro