Churches give more than worship to the community
To the editor:
Re: “Tax-exempt, houses of worship should pay for their own security,” by Glenn Hill, Voice of the Public, Nov. 7:
I’m sure Glenn Hill of Norfolk enjoys other points of view, so I thought I would offer one regarding his opinion that grant money should not go to a church because churches are tax exempt.
First, he must be aware that the money was granted according to the laws of the state and nation, so a constitutional argument may be his point of view, but it is not the law’s or constitution’s point of view. If this were not legal, it would not have happened. Courts have long since ruled on these matters.
Second, he suggests churches should pay for police, fire and other public services. Well of course, we do. Everyone who attends a church pays taxes just like every other citizen who meets the IRS criteria. We own homes, have jobs, in fact members of the fire and police departments even go to church. We pay income and property taxes like everyone else for schools so children go for free. Schools do not pay taxes, why? They provide a service to the community.
That is one reason church property is tax exempt, because they provide service to the community. At church we are taught to be honest, to respect and care for other citizens, regardless of who they are. In short, to obey the law and live as good citizens. Is this not a service America needs right now, or is our present society full of respect for fellow humans and respect for the law?
We provide free meals, mourn with those who have lost loved ones, counsel those in trouble in their home or marriage, meet to give hope to those with substance abuse issues, literally saving lives, families, careers and tax payer funds, for policing and jail when we help heroin addicts or alcoholics become productive citizens. Your roads are safer due to all the AA meetings held in those tax exempt churches, Mr. Hill, but you don’t need to thank us. Just leave us to our work in peace.
Churches work hard to love children, visit lonely shut ins, give Christmas or other gifts to families in need; food baskets to veterans or single mothers on food stamps. Churches are an integral part of the fabric of community, of goodwill and love for neighbor. Hopeful young people begin their lives as one before the altar in matrimony, and return with their children to learn there is hope for the human spirit even in the most difficult of times.
Finally, again, Hill argues for the separation of church and state as his central thesis, “government is prohibited from advancing religion,” he writes. That is precisely why churches don’t pay taxes, so the government has no influence over them, to advance or control them, because of separation of church and state. We agree.
Am I aware some churches are unhealthy and people have been abused at some? I am grieved to say I am very familiar with problems in churches, far more than the average person, but the service provided within and far beyond the walls of our churches is hard to quantify, but immense.
Check out a local church, you will see for yourself.
Bill Dudley
Foxboro