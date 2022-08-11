Cinema Pub fight is like David and Goliath
To the editor:
Re: “North Attleboro cinema pub in fight worthy of the movies,” Front Page, Aug. 9:
I was dismayed after reading the article about Cinema Pub in North Attleboro.
Chris Ballarino runs a great little community movie theater. All during the pandemic, we looked forward to seeing movies there when it was safe to do so. Movie tickets are well priced and the food options are, too. The employees are uniformly attentive and polite. Just as “big box” superstores have devastated many small businesses, Showcase Cinemas is doing the same.
Let’s support Ballarino as he works to provide excellent entertainment that people can afford. Hope to see y’all at the movies — Cinema Pub, that is!
Anne Silva
Norton