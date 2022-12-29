City could have picked better location for homeless shelter
To the editor:
Re: “Construction to start soon for homeless shelter,” front page, Dec. 27:
Pleasant Street is a gateway to downtown. Brilliant thinking by our state representative (Jim Hawkins) who pushed this project — not!
A building with ugly concrete block architecture that will be a hangout for people milling around outside. Just what we need to attract businesses to the downtown and former Texas Instrument campus. Makes a lot of sense to take a privately owned building off the tax rolls and turn it over to a non-profit that will consume services and pay no taxes.
I’m not opposed to a shelter, but this location is terrible. They should have used the state grant money to renovate the old school on the corner of Pine and Pearl streets, where services already exist, or the old high school on County Street into mixed-income housing with a shelter/services component.
I can picture it now … the new downtown signage that they want to spend 10s of thousands on, will have big arrows pointing to the homeless shelter.
Who owns the current building at 150 Pleasant St. that will be torn down to build the shelter? How much is the city and/or non-profit paying for it? And did the owner contribute to Hawkins’ re-election campaign?
Peter Clark
Attleboro