City council candidates should learn their limits
To the editor:
Several candidates runnig for office in the Nov. 2 city election have stated why they are seeking election and for what purpose.
I’ve been a subscriber to this publication for more than 35 years to keep informed of the local happenings.
Several candidates for municipal council have made statements that sound good, however, there are items they are not in control of. I would say especially new candidates.
They don’t have any input or control over the schools, they can not control class size nor the budget. That’s the function of the school committee. Nor do they have administrative control.
I will not support any candidate who doesn’t understand the role for which they are seeking election nor any candidate who has not read the City Charter or ordinances.
Martha Iannazzi Conti
Attleboro
