City council leadership owes new mayor an apology
To the editor:
Re: “An insult to the office and voters,” Our View, — posted online, Saturday, March 11, published in the newspaper, Monday, March 13:
After reading the editorial in The Sun Chronicle regarding the council leadership’s failure to attend the new mayor’s swearing-in, I found myself in a unique situation because I agreed with most of the editorial. It is rare that the newspaper and I agree.
I have since seen public statements and multiple letters to the editor, as well as separate posts on social media. What I have not heard was an apology from the council leadership. What I have not heard was them being called out for the complete lack of respect shown to our new mayor.
What I have heard are a lot of excuses, one being that our current mayor wasn’t present at the swearing-in for our acting mayor. What wasn’t pointed out is there was no need to swear in the acting mayor, but it’s what he wanted, likely for publicity, but not necessary or required.
All through the election I heard Attleboro is at its best when it comes together.
Unfortunately, I’m very disappointed in the council leadership because they didn’t help show Attleboro at its best. They didn’t show their willingness to come together.
I believe it’s going to be a very ugly nine months (before the November election). We need both the mayor’s office and the city council to work together, but because of the election and the need to be campaigning, that is not what is going to happen.
I know our new mayor is going to suggest wonderful things and send things down to the council to try to move our city forward, but I know the council is going to attempt to block those things — not all of the counselors, but the one campaigning for mayor and the ones who are actively campaigning for him.
Jay DiLisio and I have worked together on multiple things. I did not support him or Cathleen DeSimone, but this election I will support her. I can only hope that all our elected officials will work together so that Attleboro can be at its best.
Kimberly Allard
Attleboro