City council should give wetlands protection another look
To the editor:
Re: “North OK’s Borrowing for PFAS,” front page, (Oct. 19):
Isn’t it ironic that most local towns will be spending millions of dollars to remove harmful chemical pollutants from their drinking water, but many of Attleboro’s city councilors are opposed to extending the wetland protection zone. They must think that there is no connection between housing density and water quality.
According to the Oct. 19 article, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield are among 80 communities that have high levels of PFAS contamination and are required to install special purification equipment. North Attleboro expects to incur $15 million-$20 million in new water treatment costs.
It is a fact that wetlands are beneficial in removing polutants from groundwater. Perhaps Attleboro’s City Council should give the proposed Wetland Protection ordinance a second look.
Roy Belcher
Attleboro
