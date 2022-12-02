City councilor should consider retiring
To the editor:
Re: “City council to vote on pot shop proposal,” front page, Nov. 30:
Pretty amazing that we’re approaching the year 2023 and we still have a dinosaur on our city council. I wasn’t aware that any still roamed the earth.
It’s interesting that Peter Blais comically calls out marijuana as a “gateway drug” while failing to mention the much worse drunken driving deaths and domestic abuses caused by alcohol and the senseless deaths that happen every day by gun violence. We have bigger fish to fry.
This dinosaur needs to move on. Fossils belong in museums.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro