City fails residents by not having fireworks this year

To the editor:

Re: “No fireworks in Attleboro this year,” front page, July 6:

I am disappointed in the mayor and city council.

Attleboro residents already pay taxes, rubbish fees, water, etc. I feel the mayor and the council have let residents down by not paying for fireworks.

Yet the city council votes itself a 78% pay raise.

We need a better way to do things. Mayor Cathleen DeSimone needs to do things better in order to be re-elected.

The lack of fireworks this year is sad for families with small children who love the Fourth of July display.

Linda Terris

Attleboro