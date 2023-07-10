City fails residents by not having fireworks this year
To the editor:
Re: “No fireworks in Attleboro this year,” front page, July 6:
I am disappointed in the mayor and city council.
Attleboro residents already pay taxes, rubbish fees, water, etc. I feel the mayor and the council have let residents down by not paying for fireworks.
Yet the city council votes itself a 78% pay raise.
We need a better way to do things. Mayor Cathleen DeSimone needs to do things better in order to be re-elected.
The lack of fireworks this year is sad for families with small children who love the Fourth of July display.
Linda Terris
Attleboro