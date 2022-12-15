City, it appears, tried its best to get ASL interpreter
To the editor:
Re: “City’s failure to accommodate the deaf violates the ADA,” by Nancy Sells-Niford, Voice of the Public, Dec. 14:
With respect to a recent letter critical of Attleboro City Hall, where the author asserts City Hall was not “aggressive enough” in seeking to get an American Sign Language interpreter for a public meeting, whereby the author also claims violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, it is useful to consider facts.
First, all individuals deserve to fully participate in public process, and all reasonable efforts must be applied to allow persons with disabilities to do so. Two attempts by the City of Attleboro to recruit a sign language interpreter, made 10 days before an event, is reasonable. This completely exculpates the City of Attleboro from an ADA violation.
Second, denial of a request for an interpreter requires exploration on the part of the requestor, to determine why what appears to be a reasonable request, was denied.
Third, failure to return a phone inquiry requesting an interpreter also requires exploration on the part of the requestor, to determine the rationale behind not returning phone calls.
Fourth, since the requestor’s interest in their property is apparently so vitally important, it was an option for them to hire an ASL interpreter at their expense. Since they did not do so, the true extent of their interest remains a question.
To lay blame on the City of Attleboro for this failure chases the wrong entity. The author should be making inquiries as to why their first request was denied, and how the second went unanswered.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk