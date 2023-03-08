City needs a better traffic plan for downtown
To the editor:
About these higher rise buildings in Attleboro center i.e. Wall Street, South Main Street and eventually, County Street proper commercial loading and off-loading zones have not been designated resulting with double parking and restricted sidewalks and travel lanes.
I have personally witnessed a number of times city emergency vehicles having to negotiate such situations — especially the ladder truck from the Union Street station.
Today an off-loading tractor trailer had a good portion of South Main Street restricted at Wall Street. The driver had no choice.
Officially, the City of Attleboro is remiss for allowing such situations to exist beginning with the earliest planning stages of these properties.
Have we not been concerned for years about a proper traffic flow through the center of Attleboro, yet we continue to compound this difficult situation?
Don Doucette
Attleboro