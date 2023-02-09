City needs to take care of basics, not buy land
To the editor:
Re: Locust Valley essays by mayoral candidates, Opinion, Feb. 8:
Plainly, Attleboro taxpayers cannot afford to again enter the land acquisition mode. It’s the big spending local activists that are again pushing for irrational spending on frivolities. Stop! Local government does not have a bottomless pit of money for candy-store wishes.
The city does not even know what to do with the former Highland Country club land.
Proposals to “buy this and buy that” are irresponsible, given that there is a considerable need for new water pipes in South Attleboro — many of which are over 100 years old, some of which are made of wood. That is part of the reason why water quality in South Attleboro is terrible.
Take care of the basic essentials, and don’t spend needlessly.
Gerald F. Chase
The writer is a former Attleboro city councilor