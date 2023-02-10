City should buy and preserve Locust Valley
To the editor:
Re: Locust Valley essays by mayoral candidates, Opinion, Feb. 8:
The essays by three of the four candidates for mayor were well written and their views were quite clear.
The view of candidate Cathleen DeSimone made the most logical sense to me — “Acquire and Preserve.”
Once this acreage is acquired it will allow the city to decide its usage at a later date.
Of course the city faces current basic needs but that does not mean we should sacrifice future options. We should invest current funds to protect future choices. Once this land is developed, there is no going back.
Len Yutkins
Attleboro