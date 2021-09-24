City sidewalks need a cleanup crew
To the editor:
Recently, I took a walk on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro where I live and wanted to voice my concern and disgust at the condition of these public walkways.
I stepped over debris (broken tree branches and leaves), garbage (lots of it — likely thrown out of cars whizzing by) and overgrown grass, which made the walk very unpleasant and a safety concern for slips and falls.
The mayor, in fact, is well aware of these concerns as he can be seen, often during working hours, walking his dog picking up trash on these very streets not far from his home. I am certain that the deplorable conditions of the sidewalks are not unique to Newport Avenue.
As a homeowner and taxpayer for more then 20 years, I should be able to enjoy my walk and not rely on the mayor to periodically pickup the trash, often during his working hours, but rather, there should be a city sidewalk cleanup program.
Madeleine McNielly
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.