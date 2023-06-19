CIty water, sewer, trash ... up, up, up
To the editor:
Re: “Hikes in trash fees, water and sewer rates in Attleboro mayor’s $175.3 million budget,” front page, May 5:
According to a recent article, Attleboro home owners will see an increase in water, sewer and trash prices. It didn’t mention of any sort of a break for senior citizens. Never a consideration for seniors in this city.
So water rate increasing by $0.48, sewer rate increasing by $0.32 and trash going from $274 to $300 per year. This will add $33.96 to a quarterly bill. Using 3,600 cubic feet of water will increase the water/sewer portion by $27.64. The trash increase is $6.32 per quarter. Total effect will raise the $579 bill to $631.48 per quarter.
Most outrageous is the fact that Attleboro water is undrinkable. It never has been and most likely, never will be. Therefore purchasing bottled water is a necessity. An added cost of $50-$60 per month.
When you tell someone your water expense is over $200 per month they are in disbelief. The senior citizens of Attleboro have been asking for some consideration regarding property taxes and water, sewer, trash for years to no avail.
There never has been a mayor of Attleboro who gives a hoot for seniors and there never will be. Yes, they send you a flyer explaining the “senior” programs that basically no one would qualify for unless you are so down and out you are living on the street. OK, I’m done, I give up.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro