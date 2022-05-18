City will be better with an arts pavilion at Highland
To the editor:
I strongly support Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to fund a study of a community pavilion at Highland Park.
A pavilion would be a great asset to the city of Attleboro. Everyone could enjoy the arts, performances, summer band concerts, and a variety of community gatherings. It would contribute to uplifting community spirit in these challenging times.
A parking lot used for the new high school project already exists at the site. The city made a significant financial commitment in acquiring Highland Park. The current availability of funds will enable the city to utilize that very special asset for current and future generations.
I urge the city council to act promptly on this important initiative.
Diane B. Mangiaratti
Attleboro