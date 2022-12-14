City’s failure to accommodate the deaf violates the ADA
To the editor:
I am writing about my meeting with the Attleboro Conservation Commission on Nov. 16.
Both my husband and I are deaf and requested an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter. Two ASL organizations were contacted. One denied the request and the other never called back.
After these two attempts in a 10-day period, we were told there would be no interpreter at the meeting.
I don’t believe City Hall was aggressive enough in trying to get an interpreter to accommodate our needs to communicate during this meeting. Our next meeting is Dec. 21. Hopefully we will be able to be involved in this meeting as it involves our property abutting land a developer wants to build houses on.
We’ve had this property since 1958. Hopefully, City Hall makes a greater effort to enable us to fully participate since the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) says an an interpreter must be present in all public meetings.
Nancy Sells-Niford
Attleboro