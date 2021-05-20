Memorial Day ceremonies should be carried out live
To the editor:
As a teenager who has been raised to do anything I can to appreciate veterans, I feel strongly about the “Honoring vets virtually” piece by George W. Rhodes (The Sun Chronicle, Page A3, May 19). I believe that after everything everyone has been through at the hands of the coronavirus, it must have been especially difficult for veterans.
After having the Memorial Day ceremony virtually last year, I am saddened to hear that this will again be the case.
Since the restrictions are lifting dramatically and cases are falling with people consistently getting vaccinated, I believe the city of Attleboro should make an exception and bend the rules. An in-person gathering could really lift people’s spirits and make life feel back to normal.
If there is no way for this to happen, perhaps the city could delay the in-person ceremony until the restrictions have been lifted and hold a virtual one as a placeholder.
Bree Bohn
Norton
