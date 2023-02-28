City’s next leader must be more careful with spending
To the editor:
I write today as a concerned resident of Attleboro. With the corner office job at City Hall in transition, I thought it was important to ask some questions regarding them path of the city. Fiduciary responsibility is very important for the next mayor. If the voters were to believe all they have heard from the past five years, they would think the city is on good financial ground. When in fact, the past five years each of the city budgets were balanced with free cash. Yes, there were no layoffs or services jeopardized, but make no mistake, the city, like many others, were beneficiaries of large sums of money from state and federal coffers due to a pandemic.
Would it be wise to take the word of a former mayor who spent as much money in free cash as imaginable, on financial responsibility? Would it be wise to continue to let a person who announced their campaign for another job just days before the inauguration for a third term as mayor have so much influence or input on the successor? Why is this person not moving on to the next job they were so eager to get? To say “I love this city” and then pluck employees from key administrative positions at a time when an acting mayor cannot hire or fire seems selfish and self-serving. For the love of the city, why couldn’t the invitations to new positions have waited an additional month or two to allow the city “I love” to find it’s footing after the departure of its corner office inhabitant and after the Feb. 28 election?
A Pavilion was so important to the previous corner office inhabitant while there are water issues, road issues, budget issues, small business issues bubbling under the surface of “a solid foundation of savings” left behind by the previous administrator. The term “smoke and mirrors” comes to mind.
Andreas Becker
Attleboro