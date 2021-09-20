To the editor:
I am writing this letter for two reasons: as a warning to people parking in Attleboro, and as a request to the members of Attleboro’s City Council who vote on our parking ordinances.
My warning: If you wish to park in Attleboro using curbside parking or one of our public parking lots, please be aware that our city has very strict parking ordinances. You may not park over a vertical or horizontal painted line; and you may not park more than a foot from the curb (even if your car is within the painted boundary line on the driver’s side). The city has contracted with a company to vigorously enforce these restrictions; and you will receive a ticket.
I have not received a ticket; but, during a recent walk on South Main Street in Attleboro near Morin’s Diner and Council on Aging, I counted 10 cars that received tickets. One car had parked over the rear parking line, causing successive cars to do the same. The “domino effect” resulted in multiple tickets. This was a bonus for the parking enforcement employee.
My request: City Council members, please consider that residents and visitors in Attleboro are getting negative feelings about our city with these tickets. We are trying to revitalize Attleboro with new businesses and apartments; and we want to welcome people. If you wish to maintain the current parking rules, please post warning signs for drivers. They will appreciate it.
Joan Keiper
Attleboro
