To the editor:
I can not let Karen Ostrom-Kelly’s misinforming letter on climate change go without a response. (“Call it what it is: A climate change ‘scare’,” Voice of the public, May 17.)
1. The United States can be much more energy efficient and lead the world into a new, cleaner, safe world of renewable energy. We can corner the market on renewable technology, which can be just as reliable as fossil fuels. Remember Texas a few months back.
2. Yes the earth has undergone many cycles of natural climate change, but never this rapidly since long before humans settled in cities along the coasts. Natural cycles cannot scientifically explain the changes in climate that are occurring.
3. In regards to climate prediction, climate modelers have generally found the global models to under-predict the changes we are observing in the climate.
4. As to hypocritical behavior by President Barrack Obama, other left elites, and the mortgage industry — many rich folks, like Al Gore and Bill Gates spend millions offsetting their fossil fuel use because they understand the threat. The mortgage industry, like many sectors, is newly grappling with climate science, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin noted in a speech last month to the Institute of International Finance.
5. Regarding undocumented aliens that are going to help Democrats vote us into communism? All I can say is the longer we wait to adequately address the climate crisis, the more interventionist action will be required to respond at scale.
Personally, I favor putting a price on carbon, and returning all the (huge amount of) money collected back to households in a monthly or quarterly check. That way you price dirty fossil fuels more accurately, driving down their use. You spur innovation in renewable energy technology, expanding new clean energy sources. You put money in the pocket of every household, protecting lower-income households most of all.
Finally, you reduce death and disease from the air pollution effects of burning fossil fuels, a huge public health benefit.
Judith Trumbo
La Canada Flintridge, Calif.
