To the editor:
While surveying the recent damage done in Queens, New York, due to Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden has attempted to convince America that this damage was the direct result of mankind caused climate change.
Biden could not be more wrong in this diagnosis, there is no man-made climate problem.
Mankind caused global warming, climate change, extreme weather, or whatever the left is calling it these days is the biggest hoax being perpetrated since the first Ponzi Scheme.
This is all just a great big, anti-industrial growth excuse to ruin the economy of the United States by destroying just about every one of our industries (energy, automobile, steel, agriculture, etc.), and to redistribute income from those who have earned it to those who have not.
There is no proof, fake science computer modeling aside, that we, as a nation, have done anything to impact global temperature, or that we could do anything in the future that could significantly change global climate.
We have had hurricanes, tornadoes, worldwide cooling and worldwide warming since the beginning of time, and the world will continue to experience these weather conditions until the end of time. Nothing that we as a people can cumulatively do, or refrain from doing, short or long term, will change this reality even a little bit.
Hurricane Ida, like a sub-zero temperature cold spell in the middle of January, is just weather with no causal connection to any human activity, nothing more, nothing less.
So-called green energy projects, funded by our tax money, by and large will have little or no environmental impact, and any such tax money, spent in this manner, may as well be flushed down the toilet.
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield
