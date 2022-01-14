Coach did the right thing in addressing team
To the editor:
Re: “North coach’s profane rant draws parent’s complaint,” front page, Jan. 13:
I was surprised, but then again, maybe not, that your top story on Thursday was about a North Attleboro coach’s rant to his team.
This story should be on the back page.
So this one parent, who is hiding and won’t give his/her name, is still complaining about a rant the baseball coach gave last season?
The team was rude and showed bad behavior toward the other team after a win.
The coach lets them have it and swears at them for behaving in such a manner and this parent is concerned for his/her son?
To the parent: Get over it! The team was being a bunch of (expletive). The coach let them have it, apologized for his language and everyone moved on.
I’m sure your kid wasn’t involved in the taunting or swears around his buddies either right?
Holy moly, these kids are in trouble when they hit the real world.
Tom Murphy
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.