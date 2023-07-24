Cocaine in the White House: Nothing to see here, folks
To the editor:
Let me get this straight. Someone left cocaine in what is the most secure buildings (homes) in the United States if not on the entire planet.
The Secret Service determined, within days, it would be impossible to find the culprit.
This is extremely hard to believe considering they have the actual packet of cocaine in their possession. But it has been reported the evidence has been destroyed. Evidence is usually never destroyed, and this in itself is a red flag.
So they tell us someone can bring cocaine into the White House and leave it undetected?
Then why can’t they bring an explosive the next time?
At this point the investigation is over “nothing to see here.” Right.
Should you believe there is nothing shady or possibly corrupt going on here then I have a great offer for you: Give me $100 and I’ll let you cut my grass.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro