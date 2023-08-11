Column got it wrong, as did headline on Pope story
To the editor:
Re: “How to restore democracy in Mass.,” by Mike Kirby, column, Aug 5; “Pope vs. Portugal,” Religion, Aug. 5:
In this weekend’s edition, Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby asked people to vote Republican to give us more of a mix on Beacon Hill. This is very perverse logic at best.
What we actually need is for responsible Republicans to become Democrats.
All local elected Democrats favor gun control measures and allowing women personal freedom, whereas local elected Republicans oppose gun control, oppose women having control of their own bodies and, in the not too distant past, opposed marriage equality.
In an article headlined “Pope vs Portugal” the headline itself differs vastly from the actual story which correctly states that the Pope asked for tolerance for all, then talks about 10 radicals who attempted to disrupt a Mass which was for and attended by a large number of LGBT Catholics.
It was not a story about the Pope vs. Portugal, but in fact showed the Pope on the same trajectory as the Portuguese government with the Pope asking for tolerance and providing it in a fully sanctioned Mass, whereas Kirby was asking people to vote for what has sadly become the party of intolerance.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro