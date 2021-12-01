Column is spot on: We all share blame for supply
To the editor:
Re: (“There’s one solution for supply chain problems: Stop consuming so much,” by Raj Patel (commentary, Nov. 29):
What a breath of fresh air it was, to read Raj Patel’s commentary.
It’s easy for us to blame our “condition” on something, somebody, anything, other than ourselves.
Raj, thanks for the reminder that we are responsible, too ... More so than most of us want to accept.
Ed Drozda
North Attleboro
