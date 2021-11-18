Column is spot on: We must listen to both sides
To the editor:
Re: “Silencing opinions is never the answer,” by Andrew Girczyc (guest column, Nov. 17):
Andrew Girczyc guest column was right on target.
The absolute only way to make an intelligent decision is to hear both sides of the story. We really need not only to hear, but to truly listen. There are too many people drinking the Kool-Aid of just on side of the story without even being open to the fact that there is another side. This goes for both the left and the right.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville
