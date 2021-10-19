Column on abortion deflects from real issue: A woman’s right
To the editor:
Re: “And what will future generations say?” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker (guest column, Oct. 12)
Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s guest column is a good example of misdirection and/or deflection in his equating abortion with slavery.
He further muddies the water by calling persons who are pro-choice with being pro-abortion. Slavery was a practice solely rooted in economics.
Free labor, no responsibility for the welfare of the enslaved and free rein to do with them and to them whatever the owner’s chose without legal penalty was a mighty driver of this horrendous practice. These were actual people, men and women and children whose family members we re often sold with no regard to splitting families all in the course for profit.
As to abortion, most occur when there is no chance for surviving post birth. The fetus remains a fetus until birth and then they become children. I am aware that multiple arguments abound supporting the reverend’s views. I am of the idea that a woman’s right to determining who has control over her reproductive decisions rests solely with her and her doctor.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
