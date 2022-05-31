Column shows a lack of empathy, respect
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like the Second Amendment, change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 27:
As usual, Bob Foley displays not a whit of empathy for the innocents who died so horrifically in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday.
As cheerleader for the NRA, he trots out the usual nonsense; guns don’t kill ... blah blah blah.
His views are emblematic of our sadly broken social compact that used to be for protecting the helpless and providing for the needy But, of course those efforts would come under the aegis of “progressive caring,’ a concept that he has always treated with disdain and hostility. I had weaned myself from reading his column but I thought I would see what he had to say about what happened in Texas. I should have known better. Stay true to your libertarian roots Foley. Stay tough and continue to spew your nonsense. Occasionally you are good for a laugh but this time, not so much.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro