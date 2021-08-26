To the editor:
Re: “A small price to pay,” by Bill Gouveia (column, City & Town, Aug. 23):
It seems reasonable to conclude that Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia believes that governmental authority should prevail over those who “choose” to not accept a COVID-19 vaccine.
This is not surprising, given that Gouveia is a confirmable lefty liberal Democrat. In so doing, Gouveia is confirming his belief that government knows what’s better for Bill Gouveia than Bill Gouveia knows for himself. That, by definition, is rather pitiful.
But may The Sun Chronicle readers note that while Gouveia likely advocates for a denial of personal choice in the matter of COVID-19 inoculations, it’s very likely that he staunchly believes in the right of a pregnant woman to have the right of “choice” as to whether she can legally hire a contractor to remove and end the new life growing within her body.
Does anyone else note the severe hypocrisy and inconsistency here?
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
