Columnist distorts Bill Gate’s thoughts on global warming
To the Editor:
RE: “October Musings,” by Bob Foley, columns, Oct. 7:
In his recent column, Bob Foley writes: “(Bill Gates) now says if people give up eating meat ... it won’t make much difference to the environment.”
But, what Gates actually said is more nuanced.
He said on a Bloomberg podcast that, “Anyone who says that we will tell people to stop eating meat, or stop wanting to have a nice house, and we’ll basically change human desires, I think that’s too difficult.” Gates is saying that changing to a vegan diet does affect carbon emissions, but it does not scale. Individual actions will not save us because climate change is a problem of collective action. Gates further mused that the only way to solve the collective action problem is with new technology, an eco-facist government, or some miracle change in human psychology.
Defending a billionaire makes me retch, but this is important and Foley and his readers need to understand the gravity of this distinction. As recently as the Bush administration, individual action was a major pillar of environmental activism. I remember calculating my own carbon footprint in a science class. I feel like I have been scammed. Partly because the idea of an individual’s “carbon footprint” is a scam and it was peddled by oil companies looking for someone to share the blame.
The point that Gates is really circling around is that it is too late. Climate crisis is here. The evidence of it can be found in Foley’s columns. Contamination, inflation, war, energy, labor disputes, shortages, immigration, air quality, inequality, houses falling into the sea, etc. These are just some of the symptoms. The only individual actions that matter now are the ones carried out by the individuals working in the conference rooms in Washington, D.C., or the executive suites in Houston.
Kevin Smith
Norton