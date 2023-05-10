Columnist fails to make argument for his side of gun violence debate
To the editor:
Re: “A theory to reducing gun violence,” by Bob Foley, column, May 5:
Bob Foley suggests that gun violence is perpetrated purely by “irresponsible, violent use of guns by criminals.” Get said criminals off the streets and there will be no more gun violence. Sounds great. Criminals off the streets means no more gun violence. Got it.
Assuming that this had been implemented the day after Sandy Hook, how many school shootings, mall shootings, workplace shootings, ad nauseum would Foley’s suggestion have prevented?
None that I can find. And this is the main problem with pretty much all of Foley’s “common sense fixes” — when you look at them with even a minimum of critical thinking they fall apart.
And then there’s his explanation of the liberal side, saying that “it is generally agreed upon by many liberal thinkers that gun bans and confiscation are the solution.” He knows that his sentence is a twisting of the truth — it’s right there in his qualifiers: “generally” agreed upon by “many” liberal thinkers. For a former mathematics teacher that kind of messy analysis would have gotten his students a hard fail.
Not only does he fail to make an argument for his own side of the debate, but he also misrepresents the other side. Pretty much par for the course since the day he got the Friday gig.
Paul Bodensiek
North Attleboro