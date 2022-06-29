Columnist is advocating for more restrictions for women
To the editor:
Re: “What if Obama had been behind Jan. 6?,” by Peter Gay, column, June 27:
I disagree with Peter Gay that women should not be allowed to have abortions in states where they don’t live.
First, many states have one or even no clinics performing abortions, should they be forced to remain pregnant because they cannot have a medical procedure in their own state? What if you live near a state line, as we do here, and get your medical care in that other state?
If you discover you or a family member has an illness and that no doctor in your state is as expert in treating it as one in another state, do you fight to get more experts in your state, or if possible travel to meet with that doctor for treatment?
Pregnancy is a medical condition, and should be treated as such. If women need to travel out of state to get care that no doctor in their state is willing or able to offer, including abortion, they shouldn’t be told no. Would you tell a woman coming for prenatal surgery with a specialist that she had to live here to get treatment, sorry?
The Supreme Court has made a decision allowing state legislatures to make laws affecting a medical procedure with little regard for patients. Medical decisions, including abortion (in my opinion) should be made between a patient and doctor, not between a legislature and a judge. If you have to leave a state to get medical care, you should be allowed to do so.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro