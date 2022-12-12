Columnist is inconsistent in his arguments
To the editor:
Re: “Believe It or Not,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 9:
To Bob Foley: You castigate the democrats for their vote on preventing a railroad workers strike. But you fails to mention that 30-plus Republicans also voted to stop the union.
It is great to see you praise Senator Elizabeth Warren for her vote, though. And you don’t seem to approve of buying oil from a “dictatorial” run Venezuela, but it’s OK to buy from murderous dictatorial Saudi Arabia?
Please try to be consistent in your arguments. You erred regarding rights stated in the Constitution. The Constitution does not guarantee individuals a right to own guns. That was decided by SCOTUS in 2008, in Columbia v. Heller. And while you’re ranting about student loan forgiveness, you fail to mention anything about the trillions of dollars the government has doled out to banks, investment houses, auto makers, et al., to bail them out. And what is illegal about this action by the president? What statute did he violate? Please elaborate.
And what is your opinion on Congress passing a military budget, only because anti-vaxer Kevin McCarthy wouldn’t agree to it if they didn’t remove vaccination requirements in the military?
Finally, I DO agree with you regarding Twitter, Facebook, and all the other online platforms, so I suppose there is some hope for you yet.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk