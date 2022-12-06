Columnist is incorrect on mail-in voting
To the editor:
According to Bob Foley, no states allow all voting be done by mail.
This means, according Foley, that California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington — states that do allow elections to be conducted entirely by mail — are not in the United States.
And while there are occasional stories of people trying to vote as dead people, like the man in Pennsylvania who forged his dead mother’s name to try to vote for Donald Trump twice (he is on probation for five years) such things are rare.
Perhaps the real question we should ask is why a newspaper columnist is allowed to make up his own facts.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro