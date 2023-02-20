Columnist is spot on with Mansfield
To the editor:
Re: “The right way to budget,” by Bob Foley, column, Feb. 17:
We have lived in Mansfield for almost 30 years and my husband and I have seen firsthand recently the waste of townpayer’s tax dollars.
“The Patch Patrol!” We walk our dogs daily, sometimes twice. On certain walks we have witnessed town vehicles with two town employees (assuming) stopping to fill potholes with crumbly tar that upon not much observation we knew would not stay in that pothole a week (confirmed!). Shaking our heads we maneuver down Fruit Street (no sidewalks) trying not to get hit by speeding cars.
“The Insane Christmas Tree Pickup Scheme!” We’ve seen town pick up trucks driving around aimlessly looking for discarded Christmas trees. The truck drives by us empty heading away from town then back into town a half hour later with one tree in the back. I want that job.
I could go on especially with non-working paid town employees. Everything Bob Foley lists is spot on. C’mon Mansfield! Stop spending carelessly and maybe the budget wouldn’t be so hard to balance.
Kerry Latour
Mansfield