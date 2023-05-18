Columnist is wrong again about guns
To the editor:
Re: “We need sensible gun regulations,” by Bill Gouveia, column, May 15.
Bill Gouveia gets it wrong again about guns.
He offered nothing new and took an angrier tone than usual. Using phrases such as “ignorant political crap,” “you are in fact a large part of the problem” and “spare me the garbage.”
All you have to do is go back to the riots of 2020 to know the country will always have easy access to guns. You apoplectic and incredulous liberals made your bed three years ago. We all lie in it now.
Mark Sweeney
Norton