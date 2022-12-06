Columnist misuses word
To the editor:
Re: “A touch of clarity,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 2:
Although I do not agree with many of the sentiments Bob Foley he professes in his columns, I did want to bring one thing to his attention.
I find that he uses a lot of impressive and eloquent words when writing his columns. I think he thinks he is a true grammarian. However, in his most recent column I feel he used a word that is commonly misused.
Two times in the column, he used the word “insure” which should actually be the word “ensure.” These are found in the last two paragraphs of his column.
According to The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, the word “insure” means “to cover with insurance.” The word “ensure” refers “to make sure or certain of.” I see so many times the words assure, ensure, and insure being used incorrectly.
Tom Erhard
Mansfield