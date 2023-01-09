Columnist nails it: Congress, Do Your Job!
To the editor:
Re: “A new year, an old problem,” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 6:
I’ve got to admit that I’m surprised at myself. I have actually found something to agree with Bob Foley on.
His conclusion about the need for term limits is true.
The inability of the GOP to elect a speaker was preventing the entire Congress from doing the work of the people. Most kindergartners can do a better job of tying their own shoes while chewing gum at the same time.
Members of Congress could learn a lot from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick: Do Your Job!
Peter Clark
Attleboro