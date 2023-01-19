Columnist nails it: Make city leaders do their jobs
To the editor:
Re: “Make city leaders do their jobs,” by Bill Gouveia, column, Jan. 16:
I want to commend columnist Bill Gouveia for his timely and marvelous column.
The experienced columnist, and former elected official, offered a long overdue, common sense approach aimed at improving local government.
If changes in the structure of Attleboro’s government are worth exploring, the only way to proceed is the right way ... and that means establishing a charter commission. Tinkering with selected portions without examining the overall impact is a waste of both time and the taxpayer’s money. This approach also guarantees future, similar referendums, and a further waste of taxpayer’s money.
Non-binding referendums are indeed “government at its laziest” as Gouveia succinctly stated.
Sadly, Massachusetts’ government is replete with lazy legislators who would rather put questions on ballots than do the hard work that could make them unpopular with the electorate. Let’s not allow that to happen in Attleboro.
Similarly, I want to praise Attleboro school committee chair Stephen Withers Jr. for his wonderful guest column, which appeared in the same edition, on the short-sighted proposal to make the mayor the school board chair.
Withers has the experience to support his finely-tuned points and masterfully explained the role of the board he has chaired for seven years.
It was my observation in 18-years as a councilor, 10 of those years as council president, which included time serving as acting mayor, that the corner office was the busiest position in the city. Perhaps things have changed since I left office and that is no longer the case, hence the interest in the proposed new role for a mayor. If that is indeed the situation perhaps we no longer need a full-time mayor. I am more convinced than ever that an appointed city manager offers the most effective future for Attleboro.
Frank B. Cook
Attleboro