Columnist nails it on our water woes
To the editor:
Re: “Water your grass, boil your water,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 16:
As I am one of Bob Foley’s most ardent critics, I would like to congratulate him on his most recent missive regarding water woes in Mansfield.
The column was level headed, instructive, informative, educating and non-vitriolic. It is amazing what he can do when he tackles a subject with which he is familiar and knowledgeable. Kudos Bob! Please stick to writing about subjects you know.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk