Columnist needs a better fact checker
To the editor:
Re: “Believe it ... or not,” by Bob Foley, column, Feb. 24:
Bob Foley is entitled to his own opinion, not his own facts.
His diatribe — excuse me — “column,” should either be fact-checked by this newspaper or come with a disclaimer that anything he writes as fact may be from “The Twilight Zone.”
The other day one of the fiction bombs he tossed was that “Biden looking out for working people now planning to sic the IRS on tip-wage workers.”
A simple fact check shows this is a falsehood as checked quickly on the internet — factcheck.org headline “Partisan Posts Misrepresent IRS’ Voluntary Program Proposal on Tip Income.” It goes on to explain how the radical right is purposely lying about a voluntary program for managers of businesses. Foley at least did headline his column with Robert Ripley’s “Believe it or not.” I would say Foley should at least do as Mr. Ripley, did and actually research what he writes and not just copy it from radical right sources.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro