Columnist needs more editing
To the editor:
Re: “Where’s the beef? Apparently the AP is still searching” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 14:
Bob Foley is correct when he describes the importance of local papers such as The Sun Chronicle, which has distinguished itself by winning numerous awards, and this reflects your efforts to provide an excellent product.
The paper needs to do a better job, however, editing Foley’s weekly opinion pieces for both correct word usage (this week: tome and complement are used incorrectly) and accuracy of his stated facts (this week: Joe Biden did not compliment George Wallace; Wallace complimented Biden when Biden was a young senator. Filibuster rules have been revised many times over the years — Biden is not the first as Foley makes it sound; most recently Sen. Mitch McConnell eliminated in 2017 the filibuster for selecting Supreme Court justices. Foley is half correct when he says we are a representative republic — scholars consider the United States to be both a democracy and a republic, so the use of the word democracy to describe our country is OK. Mail-in ballots do not require an ID with the application, but this type of ballot does require the signature on the ballot’s envelope to match the one on the voter registration records. IDs would be required at the polls — the voter has multiple options for an ID. Finally, polling places will not be providing food and water; however, they will not prohibit people from distributing these items to people waiting in long lines as some states did in the last election, so long as those who distribute items do not campaign.)
The Sun Chronicle needs to make sure that all of its opinion writers are held to the same high standard as its reporters.
Thomas Fuller
Mansfield