Columnist needs to brush up on some basics
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist needs more editing,” by Thomas Fuller, Voice of the Public, Jan. 19:
Thomas Fuller made several good points in his letter to the editor about Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley.
Foley, in spite of his background as a teacher, continues to astonish with his lack of knowledge of basics.
A democracy is what the United States has always been. It is a democratic republic because it has a president. In a democracy people vote for officials.
In the beginnings of America, when local government was all that Americans could have a say in, the Town Meeting was born. The Town Meeting is true unadulterated democracy.
But as the population grew, we for the most part, had to go to representative democracy in which people elect representatives to speak for the group, though Town Meeting still exists in many towns throughout New England.
Throughout American history, indeed human history, we the people have fought, and people have died, for the right to vote, expanding it to more and more citizens so — as President Abraham Lincoln said in his Gettysburg Address — “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
There is no better definition of democracy, than that.
I don’t know what Foley taught, but he learned very little.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro