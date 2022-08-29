Columnist needs to get his facts straight
To the editor:
Re: “Show me the money” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 26:
Let’s get to the misconceptions/falsehoods written in Bob Foley’s opinion piece.
1. AOC is not eligible for and student loan debt relief, so Foley can put his fears aside.
2. Foley states that workers would have no jobs without businesses. Um, there would be no businesses without workers.
3. He complain about Shannon Liss Reardon’s worth. I never heard him complain about Donald Trump’s worth.
4. Does he ever complain about the criticize the the fact that billions are spent on campaign contributions and lobbying by the defense and arms industry? They receive huge amounts of money from taxpayers. As he is an ex-Marine, I guess he can understand. But instead he picks on Planned Parenthood.
5. Where did Pence go as vice president? Hubert Humphrey? Dan Quayle? Remember how John Nance Garner described the vice presidency.
6. He should stop picking on teachers and their unions. A majority of Americans think the rich should pay higher taxes than the poor.
7. And last but not least, “illegal immigrants!” What would a diatribe from a right winger be without a complaint about them? Foley rails again against something that is not happening, except in his and other conservatives minds.
Hopefully, Foley will check his facts before he pens his next piece.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk