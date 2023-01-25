Columnist offers no solution over stalled teacher contract talks
To the editor:
Re: “Teachers should not have the right to strike,” by Mike Kirby, column, Jan. 21:
I read Mike Kirby’s column with great interest.
As a former local teacher’s union negotiation chairperson who negotiated four contracts over 12 years, I have a different perspective than Kirby.
An entire edition of The Sun Chronicle, much less a letter, cannot begin to address the complicated issues that he refers to.
Kirby does touch on the important issue of how local school committees can drag their heels when it comes to contract negotiations, sometimes for years, knowing the law is on their side when it comes to strikes. The decision to strike is a last resort, not an opening negotiations strategy.
Teachers are keenly aware of the impact a strike has.
While Kirby mentions fines a local union can be hit with, the fines can actually be much greater, in the tens of thousands of dollars a day, and in some cases striking teachers have been jailed.
The one thing Kirby does not offer is a solution.
School committees work for the public just as unionized public employees do, but what motivation do they have to come to the table that carries a legal penalty? None. That makes the playing field unlevel.
I believe there should be some reciprocal legislation that requires school committees to conclude negotiations within a specified amount of time (which can be extended by mutual agreement) or the negotiations will be turned over to arbitration with prejudice.
Both parties should be equally motivated with potential penalties to engage in substantive discussions on a timely basis.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro