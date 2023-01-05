Columnist, paper, are examples of the death of local journalism
To the editor:
Re: “Merry Christmas ... I mean, Happy Holidays ... I think,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 23:
Bob Foley’s (pre-Christmas) op-ed is not just further evidence of the decay of the American right, but also of how local journalism.
This paper allots a few hundred words each week to Foley. These are precious column inches in a paper that appears to be half of the size of what it was 20 years ago. Yet, this past Friday that space was filled with the derivative grievance politics of the American Right.
If you read his column with the naivety of a child, you might think that Stanford University has somehow banned the word “American” from its campus. Foley says as much when he writes that, “[i]t is reported that the university wants to remove all use and reference to a number of terms because they are said to be harmful[.]” Foley, and this paper, better let us know who is reporting that, because it certainly is not Foley and it certainly is not true. Just think about that statement for more than 10 seconds. How would a campus of tens of thousands of students, academics, and professionals ban the word “American”? How would that type of policy be implemented and practiced? With just a bit of critical thinking skills you begin to realize that something has to be wrong. With a quick Google search you learn that the document the entire column is based on is not an official policy of Stanford University to be implemented across the campus, but is a usage guide drafted by the school’s IT department to assist with the language used in the code and copy of the school’s website.
A funny thing happens when you do that Google search: you see the same grievance and same op-ed pop up across the conservative media ecosystem. The usage guide for the IT department of a single college has inspired news coverage and op-eds in conservative sources like the Wall Street Journal, Washington Examiner, New York Post, Fox News, Turning Point, etc. The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote about it with more style and substance than Foley, and did it four days prior.
Look, we are all witnesses to the last dying breaths of local journalism. Soon, state and local politicians will be able to implement the preferred policy of corporate interests out in the open without fear of bad press or meddling citizens. Can I enjoy these end times with dignity? Can I read an op-ed that is more than a copy of the latest conservative grievance published with the sole purpose of angering political opponents? Can I be treated like an adult?
Kevin Smith
Norton